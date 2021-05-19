Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Generation Bio Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generation Bio in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Generation Bio stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,630.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,249 shares of company stock worth $8,681,787.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

