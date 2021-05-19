Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of HLI opened at $72.55 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

