Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $37.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Insiders sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 86,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. Equitable has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

