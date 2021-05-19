Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Up 7.5%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. 99,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,324,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQX. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

