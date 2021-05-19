Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.67. 41,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 101,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

