Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,882 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 933,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $43,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

