Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,157 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $35,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5,833.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter.

QGRO stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $68.93.

