Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $39,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.15.

CRL stock opened at $319.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.10 and a 1 year high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

