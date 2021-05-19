Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $37,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

