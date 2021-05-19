Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 140,119 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

