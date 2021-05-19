Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Trading Down 3.2%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s share price fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.90 and last traded at $105.91. 267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 981,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Get Entegris alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average is $101.97.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,117,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 149.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 117,204 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 272.5% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.