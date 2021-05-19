Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.
