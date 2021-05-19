Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €17.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.88 ($17.51).

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €13.10 ($15.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.42. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

