Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.95 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,925. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18. Eneti has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

