Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $827.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 1,640.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $253,160. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

