Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.03

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 15445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFC shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $832.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 218,616 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ellington Financial by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 127,473 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

