Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 19,500 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 19,500 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $69,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $398,747.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ELVT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 492,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

