Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 19,500 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 19,500 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $69,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $398,747.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ELVT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 492,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ELVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.