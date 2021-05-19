Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.