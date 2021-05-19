Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,846,000 after buying an additional 7,207,932 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,569,000 after buying an additional 6,901,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $28,649,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 726,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

EGO traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 1,215,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.