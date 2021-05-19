Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $35.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $266,076,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after buying an additional 3,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

