EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 8,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,137,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get EHang alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -146.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang in the 1st quarter worth about $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,112,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EHang by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 99,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in EHang in the 1st quarter valued at $1,859,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.