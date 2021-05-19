EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 8,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,137,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.56.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,112,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $2,284,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EHang by 574.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in EHang during the first quarter worth $1,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

