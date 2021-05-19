Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. Sells 22,120 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CZR opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,676,000 after buying an additional 101,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

