Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading 10% Higher

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.70. 5,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 186,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,732,000.
About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
