Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading 10% Higher

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.70. 5,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 186,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,732,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

