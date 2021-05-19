Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 81,640 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,640 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

J stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.14. 5,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,134. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

