Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 81,640 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,640 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.14. 5,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.68.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.