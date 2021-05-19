Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 22,338 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,338 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 71,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, reaching $218.98. The stock had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,185. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.93 and a 1 year high of $232.65. The company has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

