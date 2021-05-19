Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,435,000 after purchasing an additional 119,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $10,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Shares of BIG traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,560. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

