Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $9.01 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $10,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.