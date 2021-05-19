Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 206.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total value of $8,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,903 shares of company stock worth $78,114,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $21.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $556.25. 725,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,451,867. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $679.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $535.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

