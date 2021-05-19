Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,622 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.99. 14,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,594. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day moving average is $116.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

