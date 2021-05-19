Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 136,665 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,665 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,563,000. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.53. The company had a trading volume of 252,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

