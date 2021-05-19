Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Down 2.8% Following Weak Earnings

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares were down 2.8% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 664,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.
The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $847.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67.
Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
