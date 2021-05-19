Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Down 2.8% Following Weak Earnings

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares were down 2.8% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 664,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ebix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ebix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ebix by 1.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $847.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

