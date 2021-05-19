Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of ETO stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $29.56.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
