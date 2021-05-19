Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ETO stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

