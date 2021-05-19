Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.900-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.

ETN stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,462. Eaton has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.29.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

