EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Truist

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.22.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $153.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $102.44 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.29.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 134,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $5,125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

