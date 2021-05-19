Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

