Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of EAR opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. Eargo has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eargo in the first quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

