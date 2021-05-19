Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ECC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 428,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,623. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $444.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

