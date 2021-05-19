Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $444.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

