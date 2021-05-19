Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

NYSE EXP opened at $147.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.59. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $153.30. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

