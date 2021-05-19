E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.56 ($12.42) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.11 and its 200-day moving average is €9.22. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.