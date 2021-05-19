Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

