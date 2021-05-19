Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $234,852.76 and $68,796.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00131941 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002543 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.41 or 0.00732692 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 787,972 coins and its circulating supply is 377,136 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

