Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBX. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,027 shares of company stock worth $1,327,190. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $59,989,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.