DREP (DREP) Price Tops $1.96

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.33 or 0.01260054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.29 or 0.09841650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00055763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00103463 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.