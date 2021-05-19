DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Announces Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,479. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

A number of analysts have commented on DOYU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

