DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Down 4%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.63. Approximately 2,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 441,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

