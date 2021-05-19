DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Shares of DV opened at $28.70 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

