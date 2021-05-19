DopeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $287,516.70 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 29% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $287,516.70 and $16,539.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 51.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

